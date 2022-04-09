AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,148,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795,838. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

