AGF Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,674 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GameStop by 17.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $146.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,376. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -1.63.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

