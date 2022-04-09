AGF Investments LLC Acquires 2,512 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 314.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.75. 1,410,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.62.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

