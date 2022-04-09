AGF Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 113,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,965,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after buying an additional 202,036 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 1,522,309 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE PVG remained flat at $$15.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.