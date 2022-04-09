AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 584,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Huaneng Power International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huaneng Power International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE HNP traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,391. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Huaneng Power International Profile (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

