AGF Investments Inc. Takes $4.14 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

ETSY traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.58. 3,666,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.