AGF Investments Inc. Sells 77,868 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77,868 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.