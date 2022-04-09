AGF Investments Inc. Sells 666 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 109.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $413.09. 1,061,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $363.54 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.18.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.57.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.