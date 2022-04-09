AGF Investments Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $418,668,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.77.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,543.99. 143,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,488. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,519.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,644.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.