AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 3,766 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

