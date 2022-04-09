AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

MTCH stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. 1,582,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,514. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

