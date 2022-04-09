AGF Investments Inc. Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after purchasing an additional 155,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 82,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after acquiring an additional 260,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,605. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

