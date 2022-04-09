AGF Investments Inc. Has $875,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,702. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

