AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.53. 20,814,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,268,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.40. The company has a market cap of $280.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

