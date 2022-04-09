AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 19,624 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 911,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

