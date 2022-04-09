AGF Investments Inc. Buys 522 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NewMarket in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NEU stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $391.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

