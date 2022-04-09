AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.45. AeroVironment posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,198. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3,435.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $115.95.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,718,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,530,000 after buying an additional 108,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

