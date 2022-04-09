Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT Lowered to €107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €114.00 ($125.27) to €107.00 ($117.58) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AEOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($124.18) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

