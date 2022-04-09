Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.32

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.32 and traded as low as $11.56. Aemetis shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 497,441 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.22.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aemetis by 136.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

