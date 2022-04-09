Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

