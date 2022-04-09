Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.65.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

AAP traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.74. 1,088,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,965. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.26. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $181.24 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

