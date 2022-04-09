Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

