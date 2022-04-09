Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Brokerages expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) to report $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $16.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $24.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 424,669 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 320,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.66. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

