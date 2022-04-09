Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ACN opened at $338.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.78. Accenture has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Accenture by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

