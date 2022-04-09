Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $338.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.78. Accenture has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

