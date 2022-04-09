Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading 3.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.28. 9,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 618,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.92.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

