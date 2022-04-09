Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at SVB Leerink

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.85.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

