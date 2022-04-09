ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 37 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

