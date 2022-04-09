ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given New CHF 34 Price Target at Barclays

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.77.

Shares of ABB opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after purchasing an additional 716,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

