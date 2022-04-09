$9.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce earnings of $9.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.01 and the lowest is $7.23. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $15.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $52.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $81.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $76.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $111.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,127.76.

AMZN traded down $66.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,089.21. 2,295,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,762. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,671.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,264.29.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

