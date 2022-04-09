$82.14 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will post $82.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.62 million to $93.62 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $340.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $392.60 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $404.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

