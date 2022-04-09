$8.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to post $8.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.72 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $33.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Shares of MU stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 47,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.