77,540 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.