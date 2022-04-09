765,039 Shares in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 765,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 649.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 119,465 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

BTZ stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

