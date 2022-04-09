$761.18 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will post sales of $761.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.32 million. Realty Income reported sales of $442.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE:O traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 2,805,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.