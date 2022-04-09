755,104 Shares in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 755,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000.

Shares of BCSAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

