$744.69 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to report $744.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.77 million and the lowest is $724.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $692.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.42. 1,259,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,897. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

