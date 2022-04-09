$73.30 Million in Sales Expected for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will post sales of $73.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspirato’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the lowest is $70.59 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full-year sales of $353.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.14 million to $354.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $485.19 million, with estimates ranging from $479.97 million to $491.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspirato.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 over the last quarter.
Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
