$71.33 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) to report sales of $71.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $296.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

AVNW stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $29.06. 66,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

