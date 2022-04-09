694 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $216.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average of $195.37. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.