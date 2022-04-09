$67.82 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) will report $67.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $72.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $286.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $952.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.