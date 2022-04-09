$67.82 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will report $67.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $72.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $286.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $952.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

