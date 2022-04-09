$61.98 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $61.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the highest is $63.73 million. Veracyte posted sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $269.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.60 million to $271.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.37 million, with estimates ranging from $310.90 million to $333.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 680,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,286. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.97.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.