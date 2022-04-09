6 Meridian Sells 4,352 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

6 Meridian lowered its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the period.

Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 80,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

