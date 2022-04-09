6 Meridian Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,563,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,240. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

