6 Meridian Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

6 Meridian lessened its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI stock remained flat at $$11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,845. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

