6 Meridian Buys Shares of 6,335 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 307,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,124. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. 441,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

