6 Meridian Buys New Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.18% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth $162,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.88. 55,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

