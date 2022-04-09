6 Meridian Buys 370 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDEN. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EDEN traded down €0.76 ($0.84) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €101.69 ($111.74). 1,468 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52-week low of €54.51 ($59.90) and a 52-week high of €71.11 ($78.14). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.24.

