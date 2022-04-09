6 Meridian Boosts Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.09% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

BIF remained flat at $$14.75 on Friday. 81,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,159. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

