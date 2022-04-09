564 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

NYSE:HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

